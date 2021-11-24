Zacks: Analysts Expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.88. Meta Financial Group reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $120.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

CASH traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $65.42. 1,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,913. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 441.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 119.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

