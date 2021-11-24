Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to Announce $0.99 EPS

Brokerages expect that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.11. Addus HomeCare reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Addus HomeCare stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.00. 4,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,934. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.97. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $73.06 and a 1 year high of $129.01.

In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $460,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 490,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,760,000 after purchasing an additional 256,177 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 423.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 299,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 242,582 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,153,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,140,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,862,000 after acquiring an additional 117,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

