Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to Announce $0.99 EPS

Brokerages expect that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.11. Addus HomeCare reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Addus HomeCare stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.00. 4,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,934. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.97. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $73.06 and a 1 year high of $129.01.

In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $460,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 490,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,760,000 after purchasing an additional 256,177 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 423.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 299,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 242,582 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,153,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,140,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,862,000 after acquiring an additional 117,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Earnings History and Estimates for Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

