Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) to report ($0.70) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($0.73). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($2.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $3.74. 32,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,290. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.