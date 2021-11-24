Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $426.10 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will report $426.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $428.00 million and the lowest is $424.20 million. Chico’s FAS posted sales of $351.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.13%. The firm had revenue of $472.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.35 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

CHS stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.31. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $854.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

