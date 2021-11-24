Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to Post $0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.05. GreenSky posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GSKY shares. TheStreet raised shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 99,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,188,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 117,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,417,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,406 shares of company stock worth $4,478,033 over the last 90 days. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,975,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 801.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,947,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,970 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,713,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in GreenSky by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after buying an additional 1,488,000 shares during the period. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,211,000. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSKY stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $11.91. 15,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,905. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $12.63.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

