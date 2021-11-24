Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.09. Materialise posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

MTLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Materialise in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Materialise in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Materialise by 142.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 412.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11. Materialise has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 211.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

