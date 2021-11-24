Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $315.47 Million

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will announce sales of $315.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $302.70 million and the highest is $322.70 million. OPKO Health posted sales of $494.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.27 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OPK shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,618,570.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 41.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

OPK traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.31. 2,913,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,900,818. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.70. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OPKO Health (OPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.