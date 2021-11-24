Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $315.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will announce sales of $315.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $302.70 million and the highest is $322.70 million. OPKO Health posted sales of $494.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.27 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OPK shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,618,570.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 41.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

OPK traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.31. 2,913,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,900,818. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.70. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

