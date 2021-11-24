Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2021

Analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will post ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.25% and a negative net margin of 205.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of PIRS remained flat at $$3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,759,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.06. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $6.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02.

In other news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $196,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 29,144 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 413,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.