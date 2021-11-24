Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will post ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.25% and a negative net margin of 205.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of PIRS remained flat at $$3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,759,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.06. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $6.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02.

In other news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $196,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 29,144 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 413,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

