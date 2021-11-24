Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.06. Sotherly Hotels reported earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 97.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 71.07% and a negative net margin of 35.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

