Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Aurora Cannabis posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%. The firm had revenue of $44.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.91 million.

Several research firms have commented on ACB. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. CIBC upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 501,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,855,000 after buying an additional 339,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 482.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 310,478 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at about $2,806,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 516.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 245,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

