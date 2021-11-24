Zacks: Brokerages Expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will report $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.17 billion. Axalta Coating Systems posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year sales of $4.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.56. The stock had a trading volume of 959,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.40. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $34.20.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,057,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,625 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 2,151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,820,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517,880 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,600 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $180,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,117 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,783,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.