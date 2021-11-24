Zacks: Brokerages Expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Announce -$1.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will post earnings per share of ($1.72) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.88). CRISPR Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $5.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($7.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.02) to ($5.65). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRSP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company.One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.71.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $80.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,396,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,413. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 2.09. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $77.42 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.