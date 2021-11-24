Zacks: Brokerages Expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will announce sales of $2.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nineteen analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.06 billion. Discover Financial Services reported sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year sales of $12.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.43 billion to $12.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $12.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.32.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $119.37 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,097,000 after purchasing an additional 632,214 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,214,000 after buying an additional 3,816,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,523,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,667,000 after buying an additional 195,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,027,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,197,000 after buying an additional 184,810 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,318,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,711,000 after buying an additional 195,693 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

