Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.00 Million

Analysts expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to post $93.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.80 million and the lowest is $83.20 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $87.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year sales of $338.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $328.30 million to $348.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $402.60 million, with estimates ranging from $395.20 million to $410.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.18 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

DRQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Shares of DRQ opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $717.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30. Dril-Quip has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A P. Shukis sold 2,490 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $56,796.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,552 shares of company stock worth $1,580,955 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 303,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter valued at about $782,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

