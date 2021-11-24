Zacks: Brokerages Expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Haemonetics posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAE shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Shares of HAE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,074. Haemonetics has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 92.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

