Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.49. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HASI. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.88. 3,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,541. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $44.69 and a 52 week high of $72.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.44%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

