Zacks: Brokerages Expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will post sales of $200.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $198.74 million to $201.60 million. Highwoods Properties posted sales of $179.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year sales of $761.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $760.99 million to $762.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $815.03 million, with estimates ranging from $812.20 million to $817.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

HIW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,529,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,234 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,249,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,633 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 307.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,354,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,639 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 357.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,429,000 after purchasing an additional 862,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,427,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,014,000 after acquiring an additional 385,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.15. 5,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,083. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.55. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $48.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

