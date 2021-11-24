Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.59 Billion

Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will announce $7.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.51 billion to $7.75 billion. Mondelez International reported sales of $7.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year sales of $28.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.43 billion to $28.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $29.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.67 billion to $30.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,948,611. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.06. The company has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,404,366 shares of company stock valued at $150,080,192 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

