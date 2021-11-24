Zacks: Brokerages Expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Will Post Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.32. Old Dominion Freight Line reported earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year earnings of $8.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $8.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.70.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $700,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $358.83. The stock had a trading volume of 442,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,976. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $189.45 and a 52 week high of $364.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.06 and a 200 day moving average of $286.06. The company has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.89%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

