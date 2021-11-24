Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will announce $60.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.10 million and the lowest is $59.96 million. Teekay Tankers posted sales of $69.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year sales of $368.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $224.00 million to $513.74 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $560.19 million, with estimates ranging from $457.90 million to $662.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teekay Tankers.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.15. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Teekay Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TNK. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,638,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after acquiring an additional 131,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,242,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 147,529 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 150.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 177,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 29,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.13. 233,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay Tankers (TNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.