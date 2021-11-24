Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.46.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 953.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,832 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

