Zacks Investment Research Lowers Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Get Camtek alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.52. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.12.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Camtek by 10.2% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,483,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Camtek by 18.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Camtek by 6.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.