Zacks Investment Research Lowers Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPI opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $23.10.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 28,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

