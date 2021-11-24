Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) to Hold

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 143.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 17,330 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $129,108.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $29,922,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,379,871 shares of company stock worth $31,163,419 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,526.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,490,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214,368 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 187.3% during the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 2,602,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,241 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 149.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,260,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,562 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $7,098,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 64.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,897,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 745,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

