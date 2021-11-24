ZCore Price Tops $0.0115 on Top Exchanges (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 24th. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZCore has a total market cap of $131,829.93 and $65.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Xaya (CHI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 11,471,384 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

