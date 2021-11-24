Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 15.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter worth approximately $3,175,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter worth approximately $31,625,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 15.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $91.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.81 and a beta of 1.05. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.51 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.57.

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,189 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $221,176.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $515,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,454 shares of company stock worth $13,778,898 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

