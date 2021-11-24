Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in SÃO PAULO. “

Get Zenvia alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Zenvia in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.80 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zenvia in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zenvia from $35.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

ZENV opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. Zenvia has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $20.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.60.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.33 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zenvia will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zenvia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,788,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Zenvia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zenvia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,721,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zenvia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zenvia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,444,000. 14.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zenvia Company Profile

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

See Also: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zenvia (ZENV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.