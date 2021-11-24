ZeuxCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10.00 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $209,061.51 and $10.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00045700 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008950 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.65 or 0.00249701 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,631,893.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00045470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00085756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZUC is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

