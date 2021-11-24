Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $54.87 and last traded at $54.99, with a volume of 13227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.11.

Specifically, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,219,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $450,985.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,652 shares of company stock worth $5,074,744. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Separately, Stephens decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 877.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1,159.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 21,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.