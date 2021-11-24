ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $10,663.00

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 24th. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $83.63 million and approximately $10,663.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00067552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00073546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00088279 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,263.91 or 0.07447647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,733.13 or 1.00840858 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.