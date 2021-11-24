Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.88. 118,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,191,418. The company has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.43, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.43. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $195.80 and a 12-month high of $486.83.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $4,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,697 shares of company stock worth $30,180,093. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications comprises about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.29.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

