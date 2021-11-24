Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Shares Down 1.4%

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) traded down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $6.69. 520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY)

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of construction machineries and agricultural machineries. It operates through the following segments: Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services. The Construction Machinery segment consists of concrete machinery sub-segment, crane machinery sub-segment, and others.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.