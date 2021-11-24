Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.40, for a total transaction of $692,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total transaction of $697,020.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.42, for a total transaction of $622,840.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.32, for a total transaction of $546,640.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $529,340.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $554,620.00.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $336.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of -174.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.45. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.68 and a 1-year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 370.4% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. KGI Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.36.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

