Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Trading 8.5% Higher

Shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.83. 42,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,645,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen started coverage on Zymergen in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. William Blair lowered Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zymergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04.

In other Zymergen news, CEO Jay T. Flatley purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Zymergen by 99.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zymergen by 1,265.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Zymergen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

