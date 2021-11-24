Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Trading 8.5% Higher

Shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.83. 42,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,645,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen started coverage on Zymergen in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. William Blair lowered Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zymergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.58.
The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Zymergen by 99.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zymergen by 1,265.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.
Zymergen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZY)
Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.
