Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.28

Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 30736383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.99 and a beta of 0.09.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Zynga’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $127,544.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $40,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,358.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,114 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Zynga by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,661,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 803,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,319,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after acquiring an additional 51,290 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 345,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Zynga by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 286,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 136,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 23,860 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

