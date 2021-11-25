-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.10). NeoGenomics posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 192.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on NEO shares. Raymond James upgraded NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Shares of NEO stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $37.63. 467,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,890. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 104.53 and a beta of 0.60. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $61.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

