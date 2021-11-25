-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) to post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Renalytix AI posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Renalytix AI.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter.

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the second quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Renalytix AI by 203.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Renalytix AI during the second quarter worth $166,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Renalytix AI by 278.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Renalytix AI during the second quarter worth $223,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNLX stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $698.86 million, a P/E ratio of -46.02 and a beta of 1.02. Renalytix AI has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $35.71.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

