$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Infosys also posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter worth $47,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 21.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter worth $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 49.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter valued at $92,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,992,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,218,649. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88. Infosys has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.86.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

