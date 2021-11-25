$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.19. Titan International posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 270%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Titan International by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Titan International by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,276,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,785,000 after purchasing an additional 310,717 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Titan International by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 731,229 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Titan International by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 327,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Titan International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 24,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. Titan International has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $483.45 million, a PE ratio of 96.88 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

