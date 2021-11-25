-$0.17 EPS Expected for Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.21). Allena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,186 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC raised its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

ALNA opened at $0.74 on Monday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $61.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.