-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.21). Ocular Therapeutix also posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ OCUL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.88. 894,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,153. The stock has a market cap of $527.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 12.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 27,832 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 117.1% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 556,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 299,848 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth $4,321,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth $869,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 376.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

