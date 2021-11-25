$0.24 EPS Expected for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) This Quarter

Analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.25. PagSeguro Digital also reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bradesco Corretora decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.90.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth $60,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 13.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 76.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

