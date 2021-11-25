-$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.59). FibroGen reported earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($2.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($1.43). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FibroGen.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 75.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.56.

In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in FibroGen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 275,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in FibroGen by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in FibroGen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in FibroGen by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FGEN opened at $12.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06. FibroGen has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.96.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.