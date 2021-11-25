-$1.05 EPS Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.05) and the lowest is ($1.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies posted earnings of ($0.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($3.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The business had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.11. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $47.03. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 40,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,615,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

