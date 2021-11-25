$1.15 EPS Expected for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.18. Crane posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

NYSE:CR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.88. 266,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,244. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.87 and its 200-day moving average is $96.43. Crane has a 12-month low of $69.22 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Crane by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

