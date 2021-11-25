$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will report $1.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Juniper Networks reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year sales of $4.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.42. 5,292,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,677,171. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.04, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $173,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,439. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

