$1.59 EPS Expected for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the highest is $1.64. CME Group reported earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $6.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

CME stock opened at $228.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group has a twelve month low of $170.68 and a twelve month high of $230.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.70. The stock has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,492 shares of company stock worth $4,881,855 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CME Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CME Group (CME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.