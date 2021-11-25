$1.59 EPS Expected for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the highest is $1.64. CME Group reported earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $6.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

CME stock opened at $228.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group has a twelve month low of $170.68 and a twelve month high of $230.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.70. The stock has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,492 shares of company stock worth $4,881,855 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CME Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

