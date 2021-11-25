$1.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to announce sales of $1.86 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the lowest is $1.85 billion. Hasbro posted sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $653,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,304. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $99.42 on Thursday. Hasbro has a one year low of $86.05 and a one year high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.68.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

