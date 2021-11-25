1,000 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 21.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 8.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 2.7% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Linde by 11.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $327.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $167.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $240.80 and a 12 month high of $340.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $315.40 and its 200 day moving average is $305.31.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.71.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.