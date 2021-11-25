$13.25 Million in Sales Expected for Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) to report $13.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Latch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $13.50 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Latch will report full year sales of $40.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.90 million to $40.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $150.20 million, with estimates ranging from $143.90 million to $156.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Latch.

Get Latch alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LTCH. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Shares of LTCH stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.43. 840,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,781. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.17. Latch has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $19.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Latch by 33.3% in the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Latch by 77.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,651,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475,333 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Latch in the second quarter valued at $57,159,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Latch in the second quarter valued at $58,083,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Latch by 29.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,654,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Latch (LTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.